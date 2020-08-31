Deadly crash_generic

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says two drivers were killed in a crash in Queen Creek Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. near hunt Highway and Wagon Wheel Road. According to MCSO, two cars collided in the area, and both drivers were killed. There's no word on what led up to the crash. Whether speed or impairment are factors in this collision, is unknown at this time. 

Roads in the area have remained restricted throughout the day.

 

