QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says two drivers were killed in a crash in Queen Creek Monday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. near hunt Highway and Wagon Wheel Road. According to MCSO, two cars collided in the area, and both drivers were killed. There's no word on what led up to the crash. Whether speed or impairment are factors in this collision, is unknown at this time.
Roads in the area have remained restricted throughout the day.
MCSO detectives are on scene investigating a double fatal collision on Hunt Highway and Wagon Wheel in Queen Creek. This occurred earlier today and the roads will be restricted for several hours. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/lC0dyqkL6w— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) September 1, 2020