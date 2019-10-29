CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two children were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital after they were hit by a car in Casa Grande Tuesday morning.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, two siblings, ages 6 and 7, were struck by a car near Arizola and Earley roads.
[WATCH: Two children hit by car in Casa Grande]
The children were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, but PCSO did not say what condition they were in.
PCSO says the driver stayed on the scene and had no signs of impairment.
The investigation remains active.
No other details were released.
