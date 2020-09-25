PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A semi-truck caught fire in the southbound lanes of SR-87 Friday morning forcing officials to close lanes of the the highway down.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the truck caught fire around 11 a.m. forcing officials to close down the southbound lanes of SR-87 at milepost 219, near Sunflower.
UPDATE: The closure at SR 87 southbound near Sunflower has been moved to milepost 223 where drivers can turn around. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/CxUuvB6USr— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 25, 2020
There were no injuries from the fire, officials say.