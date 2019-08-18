NEAR PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A truck fire caused delays in northern Arizona Sunday afternoon.
[RAW VIDEO: Truck fire causes traffic delays on SR-87 near Payson]
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on southbound State Route 87 near Payson. DPS said that no injuries were reported.
ADOT said to expect delays on the southbound lanes of SR-87 past Oxbow Estates. The right lane closed at milepost 241 due to an earlier vehicle fire. Traffic was backed up about seven miles. Later, all lanes reopened.
REOPENING UPDATE: All lanes are open, but it will take a while for traffic to unfold. Expect residual delays. #aztraffic https://t.co/4L4wwyLTIJ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2019
