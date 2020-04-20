TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed in Tempe after a pickup truck carrying ammo went up in flames on Monday night.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck was on the right shoulder of eastbound I-10 between Elliot and Guadalupe roads. The truck had approximately 2,000 rounds of ammo in the bed when the fire erupted shortly after 8 p.m.
Troopers closed the interstate in both directions while the fire was put out. Westbound lanes were reopened minutes later while responders continued to clear the eastbound lanes. Eastbound lanes were eventually reopened to traffic around 9:30 p.m.
DPS says the rounds did explode due to the heat, but nobody was injured.