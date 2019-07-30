TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trooper was hurt after a car crashed into his patrol SUV while he was assisting a stranded driver on State Route 87 north of Mesa on Monday.
The crash happened on southbound SR-87 near milepost 227, northeast of Mt. Ord around 2:27 p.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a trooper was assisting a stranded driver off right with a tow truck at the scene when an elderly man crashed into the rear left corner of the patrol SUV.
DPS said the driver told investigators he "blacked out" prior to the crash.
The trooper was sitting inside the patrol SUV at the time of the collision.
DPS said the tow truck driver had to dive under his truck in order to avoid being struck by the car.
The elderly man was taken to the hospital. The trooper was not transported.
DPS said the trooper sustained minor injuries but will have to recover for several days before going back to work.
The crash remains under investigation.
