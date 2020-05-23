PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Travelers leaving the Valley for the Memorial holiday weekend are experiencing heavy delays on Interstate 17.
The Arizona Department of Transportation posted a warning to drivers Saturday morning around 10 a.m. saying that Interstate 17 northbound is backed up about 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City.
NOW: I-17 northbound is now backed up about 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City as holiday travelers hit the road. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/e2oJiSCrmQ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2020
ADOT is suggesting motorists planning to take advantage of the three-day weekend and planning to take the I-17, allow yourself some extra time.