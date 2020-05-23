PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Travelers leaving the Valley for the Memorial holiday weekend experienced heavy delays on Interstate 17 Saturday morning.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) posted a warning to drivers Saturday morning around 10 a.m. saying that Interstate 17 northbound was backed up about 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City.
NOW: I-17 northbound is now backed up about 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City as holiday travelers hit the road. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/e2oJiSCrmQ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2020
By 3 p.m. officials at ADOT said northbound traffic was starting to ease up, with some minor backups around Black Canyon City.
ADOT is suggesting motorists planning to take advantage of the three-day weekend and planning to take the I-17, allow yourself some extra time for weekend crowds.