I-17 delays

Memorial weekend travelers choke up the lanes on northbound I-17 in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Travelers leaving the Valley for the Memorial holiday weekend experienced heavy delays on Interstate 17 Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) posted a warning to drivers Saturday morning around 10 a.m. saying that Interstate 17 northbound was backed up about 15 miles from Anthem to Black Canyon City. 

By 3 p.m. officials at ADOT said northbound traffic was starting to ease up, with some minor backups around Black Canyon City.

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

ADOT is suggesting motorists planning to take advantage of the three-day weekend and planning to take the I-17, allow yourself some extra time for weekend crowds.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you