PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have been transported to the hospital in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, when crews arrived on scene, they found an accident involving two cars and a bus near 16th Avenue and Van Buren.
Keller says extrication was not needed and three people were transported to the hospital. A 35-year-old man and 35-year-old woman are in serious condition and the third patient, a 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. No one on the bus was injured.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.