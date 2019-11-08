PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital with severe injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Phoenix late Thursday night.
Police were out investigating the deadly crash on Van Buren Road and Interstate 17 through the night and into Friday morning. Van Buren Road was closed for several hours, but it has since has reopened.
Police say a 31-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a Kia Optima with a 29-year-old man in the passenger seat around 10:30 p.m. She was heading eastbound on Van Buren Road at a high rate of speed and ended up leaving the roadway. She continued east on the raised median striking a sign and large metal pole. She then struck two vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe and Jaguar XJ, sitting at a red light intersection of the I-17 overpass.
The woman driving the Kia was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
The two other drivers, a 51-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, were uninjured. Police say neither of them showed impairment.
Police say speed and impairment appear to be factors for the woman driving the Kia.
The names of the victims have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.