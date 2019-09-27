PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re driving between Tuscon and Casa Grande on Interstate 10, there are now three lanes on the freeway.
The Arizona Department of Transportation invested in the three-lane traffic in each direction between Casa Grande and Tucson, making for expanded capacity while enhancing safety.
The last four miles between Eloy and Piacho have also widened to six lanes as a part of a $72 million project.
This project has helped straighten the I-10 along this stretch and created a new interchange with State Route 87.
Also, between Eloy and Piacho, a first-of-its kind dust detection and warning system is being introduced.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is also working on a project with the Maricopa Association of Governments and the Gila River Community to conduct an environmental study for the addition of a third lane.
The rest of the work on the I-10 should be completed by the end of this year.
For more information on the I-10 environmental study, please visit I-10wildhorsepasscorridor.com.