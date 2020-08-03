PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three children were seriously injured after the car they were in collided with an unmarked Phoenix police vehicle.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, the crash happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road at about 8 a.m.
A car with two adults and three children inside made a U-turn across the lanes of traffic. An unmarked police SUV that was heading westbound on Buckeye Road was in the next lane over and hit the car as the driver made the turn, according to police.
All five people inside the car were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The three children in the car, a 3-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were all seriously hurt. The 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition, the 4-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries and the 6-year-old boy has serious injuries. Fortune said the children were not restrained in car seats or with seat belts.
The driver, who is the children's father, was also seriously injured. The children's mother, who was in the passenger seat, had minor injuries.
The officer in the unmarked SUV was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Fortune said that officer was assigned to the neighborhood enforcement team which does not require officers to be in uniform or in marked vehicles. Fortune said the officer was not pursuing the car, and that this was just an accident.
The officer was wearing a seat belt and hospitalized with injuries to his hand, according to police.
Buckeye Road is closed eastbound and westbound between 19th and 27th avenues while police investigate.
No names have been released.
