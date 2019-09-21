CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three bicyclists were hurt Saturday morning after falling victim to a hit and run, the Chandler Police Department reported.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at Riggs Road and Black Hills Way.
Police said the three bicyclists were riding eastbound in the bike lane on Riggs Road when a gray or silverish Lexus, driven by an unknown driver, hit them and kept going eastbound.
Fortunately, authorities say the injuries the bicyclists suffered are not life-threatening.
According to Chandler PD, investigators have confirmed that the suspect's vehicle is a 2001 to 2006 Lexus with damage on the passenger side and a missing side-view mirror.
If anyone sees this Lexus or has information on this incident, they are advised to contact Chandler PD at (480) 782-4130.