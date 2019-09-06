AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four months of construction, the 40th Street interchange on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway has opened on schedule.
This is the first interchange to be completed on the 22-mile freeway project.
40th Street will reopen to traffic between Cottonwood Lane and Willis Road. The construction project included roadway widening, paving, new signals and lighting.
New traffic signals were also activated at the interchange shortly before the opening.
Although the interchange is open, additional minor construction activity is expected to happen at the intersection of 40th street and the interchange ramps, including curb ramps and landscaping.
