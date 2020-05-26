TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police have identified the man accused in a hit-and-run crash that sent a young woman to the hospital over the holiday weekend. Police say that the suspect, Emmanuel Chavarria Espino, faces charges of DUI, felony hit-and-run and aggravated assault.
The crash happened Sunday at around 11:45 p.m. near Fourth Street and Mill Avenue in the heart of downtown Tempe. According to police, a 21-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by Espino in a gray/silver passenger car. Police say Espino then took off.
The woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are serious but she is expected to survive.
According to police, Espino contacted the Tempe Police Department several hours following the collision, at which time "he made admissions to the hit and run."