TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Gilbert and Tempe police departments are on scene of an investigation involving a murder suspect, which has closed down a portion of a major road.
The northbound lanes of Priest Drive are closed at Broadway Road after a man barricaded himself inside his vehicle.
According to Gilbert police, the suspect of a recent homicide was located by their detectives in Tempe.
Police say the suspect has been on the run after he shot and killed a 55-year-old Gilbert man in his car near Cooper and Guadalupe roads Friday.
Our chopper over the scene captured SWAT and police vehicles surrounding the suspect's vehicle outside of a motel parking lot.
Current scene in Tempe pic.twitter.com/pFTVaYccc7— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 8, 2019
Gilbert PD - Homicide: 07/05Today: A suspect was located by Gilbert detectives in Tempe. A Suspect now barricaded in Tempe.Stay tuned for more information. This is the trusted source for information on this incident. @TempePolice— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 8, 2019
