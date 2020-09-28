GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old was killed in a rollover crash in Glendale late Sunday night.
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues. Police on scene said the 17-year-old driver went off the road and rolled his vehicle a couple of times before hitting a wall. Glendale police say the driver was the only person in the car. No other cars were involved in the crash.
Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. The driver's name has not been released.
The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.