Glendale police are investigating after a 17-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash late Sunday night.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old was killed in a rollover crash in Glendale late Sunday night. 

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues. Police on scene said the 17-year-old driver went off the road and rolled his vehicle a couple of times before hitting a wall. Glendale police say the driver was the only person in the car. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. The driver's name has not been released.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.

 

