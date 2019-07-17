A driver is dead after their car crashed into a utility pole in west Phoenix near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen was going too fast and crashed into a pole and died, Phoenix police said.

The crash happened near 91st and Indianola avenues around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, later identified as 19-yer-old Efrain Gutierrez, was speeding when he drove partially onto the sidewalk and slammed into a utility pole, according to police.

He died at the scene.

91st Avenue was closed between Indian School Road and Columbus Avenue while police investigated.

[CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]

It's unclear if impairment was a factor.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

nutsplash
nutsplash

No loss stupid is as stupid does. That generation is a lost cause.

Report Add Reply
WarVet
WarVet

Sad, this was a young man that would have had a long life ahead of him more and likely. It's such a shame that those that drive like maniacs seem to believe they will live forever. Life is to short to not respect others and yourself. Many times they take innocent bystanders with them.

Report Add Reply
ThinkingDude
ThinkingDude

Unfortunately such is the folly of youth. Most young people, young men in particular, think tat they are immortal. Sometimes they find out the hard way that they are not.

Report Add Reply
JF Conlon
JF Conlon

That first sentence deserves a prize for something. Concisement?

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Selfie ?

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

A self correcting problem. Remember kids, collisions are not accidents.

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

Anouther one bites the dust and anouther ones gone.[ohmy]

Report Add Reply

