PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen was going too fast and crashed into a pole and died, Phoenix police said.
The crash happened near 91st and Indianola avenues around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
The driver, later identified as 19-yer-old Efrain Gutierrez, was speeding when he drove partially onto the sidewalk and slammed into a utility pole, according to police.
He died at the scene.
91st Avenue was closed between Indian School Road and Columbus Avenue while police investigated.
[CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]
It's unclear if impairment was a factor.
91st Ave from Indian School Rd to Columbus Ave CLOSED for single-vehicle fatal collision into utility pole. @phoenixpolice investigating. Avoid the area and use an alternate route. #phxtraffic #FindTheBLUEinYou pic.twitter.com/KCmWc37V2K— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) July 17, 2019
(7) comments
No loss stupid is as stupid does. That generation is a lost cause.
Sad, this was a young man that would have had a long life ahead of him more and likely. It's such a shame that those that drive like maniacs seem to believe they will live forever. Life is to short to not respect others and yourself. Many times they take innocent bystanders with them.
Unfortunately such is the folly of youth. Most young people, young men in particular, think tat they are immortal. Sometimes they find out the hard way that they are not.
That first sentence deserves a prize for something. Concisement?
Selfie ?
A self correcting problem. Remember kids, collisions are not accidents.
Anouther one bites the dust and anouther ones gone.[ohmy]
