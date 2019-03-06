TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four people are in the hospital, including two juvenile burglary suspects, after a crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning.
Police say they received reports of two juveniles burglarizing vehicles in the area of Alma School and Warner roads around 2:45 a.m.
The suspects fled the scene after a victim interrupted the crime.
Police saw the suspects' SUV leaving at a high rate of speed westbound on Warner Road before it ran a red light and collided with another SUV occupied by two women.
One of the women had to be mechanically extricated by crews from the vehicle. Both women were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two suspects were also taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they will be placed in custody once they are released from the hospital.
Southbound Price Road is closed at Warner Road and westbound Warner Road is closed at the Loop 101 while police investigate.
It is unclear at this time if the vehicle the suspects fled in was stolen.
No further details were released.
