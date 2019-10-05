PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- An elementary school teacher has died and a man is hurt following a head-on crash in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred near 33rd and Grand avenues.
Phoenix fire said the 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Crash investigators discovered that the man was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry and made a left on Weldon Avenue to go south on Grand when he collided with the woman who was going north in a 2008 Ford Fusion.
The woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police have identified her as 25-year-old Heather Began.
The Littleton Elementary School District said on Sunday Began was in her second year of teaching first grade at Estrella Vista STEM Academy. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University and moved to Arizona.
The district said it is putting "plans together to support the community."
"It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ms. Heather Began, first-grade teacher at Estrella Vista STEM Academy. Ms. Began was involved in a fatal car crash yesterday afternoon. The district extends our condolences to all who knew her both in and out of the Littleton Community," the district said in an emailed statement.
Police also say impairment could be a possibility in this crash. The investigation is underway.
Traffic was closed on Grand Avenue from 33rd and 35th Avenues. That area is now reopened.
