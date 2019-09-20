CORNVILLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Thursday, a woman died after her vehicle rolled over in Cornville, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported.
Around 2:45 p.m., deputies went to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Beaverhead Flat Road, about 1.5 miles north of Cornville Road.
YCSO said driver Nicole Walls, a 34-year-old woman from Sedona, was ousted from the 2005 Chevorlet SUV and died on the scene.
According to YCSO, initially, the investigation suggested that Walls possible over corrected while making turning movements, causing the SUV to steer away from the raid and rollover multiple times.
Authorities also indicated that Walls wasn't wearing her seat belt.
Based on evidence and witness statements collected, the Collision Investigation Team of YCSO will work on uncovering the cause of this accident.