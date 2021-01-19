Suspected impaired driver in critical condition after rollover crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)— A driver who may have been impaired is in critical condition after a rollover crash early Tuesday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after midnight on the northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Bell Road. The vehicle exited the I-17, left the roadway and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver.
DPS says after the rollover, a second vehicle struck debris from the initial collision, ran off the roadway and fled the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. DPS said impairment is likely a factor in the crash.
The crash closed the northbound I-17 exit ramp at Bell but has since been reopened.
No additional information was released.
I-17 northbound at Bell: The exit ramp is closed due to a crash.#phxtraffic #I17 pic.twitter.com/kYW2pAsijr— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 19, 2021