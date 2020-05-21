TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being hit by a suspected impaired driver in Tempe on Thursday night, police said.
According to Tempe police, the crash happened at approximately 9 p.m. north of Mill and Southern avenues. An investigation indicated a 77-year-old woman was crossing Mill Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old John Valenzuela.
Police determined Valenzuela was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and impairment was a factor in the crash. He was arrested for manslaughter and DUI charges. The name of the woman killed in the crash has not been released.