CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into a commercial vehicle Wednesday night on I-10 in Casa Grande.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were alerted to a car driving erratically on northbound SR-387 near Ghost Ranch Road, south of I-10 at about 7:45 p.m.
Just a few minutes later, a car matching that vehicle's description was seen driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-10 from the SR-387 junction.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
That car then collided head-on with a commercial vehicle in the right lane of westbound I-10. A second vehicle then rear-ended the commercial vehicle after the initial crash.
Trooper Jonathan Montes said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle showed signs of impairment and was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
The driver of the commercial vehicle and the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries and released on scene.
Montes said charges for aggravated assault, endangerment, wrong-way driving and aggravated DUI are being submitted for the wrong-way driver.
This is the second wrong-way crash in Arizona in the last two days. The other crash happened on the Loop 101 in Glendale where one woman was killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.