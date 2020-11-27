PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspected drunk driver drove into oncoming traffic causing two separate crashes, one of them deadly, in Phoenix Friday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, the first crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. near 16th Street and I-17. That's when police say a man in a silver truck was going northbound on 16th Street at a high rate of speed north of I-17 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a black sedan that was going south.
The truck continued driving north on 16th Street and crossed into oncoming traffic again, colliding head-on with a silver sedan that was going south on 16th Street near Buckeye Road. The man driving the silver sedan was pronounced dead on scene.
The man in the silver truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fortune said while he was being transported to the hospital, he smelled of alcohol and showed other signs of impairment.
The driver of the black sedan in the first crash was not injured, but was taken to the hospital as precaution because she is pregnant.
Fortune said 16th Street south of Buckeye Road is restricted while police continue their investigation.
CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE
No names have been released.