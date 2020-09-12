PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect was arrested after ramming an officers vehicle early Saturday morning.
A stolen vehicle was reported around 10 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox officers were able to find the vehicle and attempted to do a traffic stop when the suspect hit an unoccupied marked police car and then drove towards officers.
The suspect then fled the area after the crash and officers started following the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.
The police air unit was able to track the car and found the suspect near 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive where he was taken into custody.
No officers were injured and this is an ongoing investigation. The name of the suspect has not been released.