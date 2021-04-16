PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are shut down in north Phoenix after a motorcycle officer was shot at on Friday morning.
According to Phoenix police, a suspect was traveling southbound on Interstate 17 near Yorkshire Drive around 9 a.m. when he pulled beside the officer and fired at the him. Shortly after shots were fired, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at Interstate 17 and Greenway Road and was taken into custody.
Video from the Arizona's Family chopper showed the wreck involving what appeared to be an Enterprise box truck, a passenger car, and a white SUV. The video also showed investigators on the freeway looking for evidence and a traffic backup north from Deer Valley Road. The freeway closure stretches 4 miles from Deer Valley Road to Greenway Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. Check latest traffic conditions here.
Police said the officer was not injured and the suspect is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. The name of the suspect has not been released.