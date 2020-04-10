PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in central Phoenix.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, just north of 7th Avenue and Broadway Road at Rio Salado Park.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Seventh Avenue near Interstate 17. The driver failed to stop for the emergency lights and allegedly fled from the trooper.
The driver continued southbound on Seventh Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed into a maintenance structure at the park. The vehicle caught fire and the suspect died as a result of the collision, DPS said.
The name of suspect has not been released.