MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say the man who rammed a car into a meeting of Mesa police officers and Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies might have been impaired.
The crash happened by the gas pumps of the Circle K near Ellsworth and Broadway roads around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, and the store's surveillance cameras were recording.
According to MCSO, three deputies and three officers, all in uniform, were discussing a joint investigation.
They were standing by their marked patrol vehicles when a 1996 Buick Century, being driven by Carlos Albert Diaz, sped into the parking lot, MCSO said.
Diaz accelerated, rear-ended one of the police vehicles and hit two of the deputies and one of the officers.
"One deputy and one Mesa PD officer were hit so hard they rolled onto the hood of the Buick; a second deputy was struck in the leg," an MCSO official said late Thursday afternoon.
MCSO said Diaz, 37, was driving on a suspended license and failed a field sobriety test. He also "admitted to using illegal drugs."
The two deputies and the officers were taken to the hospital but have since been released.
Diaz is facing a variety of charges in connection with the crash.
