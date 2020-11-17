PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have been transported to the hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning in Phoenix.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. near 16th Avenue and Van Buren Street and involved two cars and a bus.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus says that one of the cars involved in the crash was a reported stolen vehicle with two people inside. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the car didn't stop and the officer stopped following the vehicle.
The car didn't stop for the red light according to police, and hit another car and a city bus.
Phoenix fire said three people were transported to the hospital. A 35-year-old man and 35-year-old woman who were both in the stolen car are in serious condition. A 40-year-old man who was in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. No one on the bus was injured.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The area will be restricted for several hours as the detectives continue to investigate.