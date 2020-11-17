PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have been transported to the hospital in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, when crews arrived on scene, they found an accident involving two cars and a bus near 16th Avenue and Van Buren.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus says that one of the cars involved in the crash was a reported stolen vehicle with two people inside. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the car didn't stop near Van Buren and 24th Street. The officer then followed car.
The car didn't stop for the red light according to police, and hit another car and a city bus.
Keller says extrication was not needed and three people were transported to the hospital. A 35-year-old man and 35-year-old woman who were both in the stolen car are in serious condition but not life threatening, and the third patient, a 40-year-old man was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. No one on the bus was injured.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The area will be restricted for several hours as the detectives continue to investigate.