PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State Route 51 is closed at 32nd Street following a crash that happened at the Shea exit Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.
According to the Department of Public Safety, it is a serious injury crash and one person is currently in custody.
DPS says witnesses who called in to dispatch say they saw a car possibly during the wrong-way in the area.
All traffic is directed to exit at 32nd Street and there is no estimated time for the area to reopen.
This is an ongoing investigation. There is no information on how many people are injured, what led to the crash, or the name of the person in custody.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.