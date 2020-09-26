PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State Route 51 reopened at 32nd Street following a crash that happened at the Shea exit Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.
According to the Department of Public Safety, it is a serious injury crash and one person is currently in custody.
DPS says witnesses who called in to dispatch say they saw a car possibly during the wrong-way in the area.
All traffic was directed to exit at 32nd Street as officials investigated the scene but has since been reopened. The Shea exit remains closed
This is an ongoing investigation. There is no information on how many people are injured, what led to the crash, or the name of the person in custody.
