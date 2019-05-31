CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A rollover crash Friday afternoon tied up traffic along State Route 347 south of Riggs Road in Chandler.
By Friday evening, SR 347 had reopened in both directions between Riggs and Casa Blanca Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers were cautioned that they should continue to expect heavy delays and backup on State Route 347, I-10 and Casa Blanca Road.
Two people were reportedly in the car. DPS says one of those victims is unresponsive.
DPS says tire failure may have been a factor in the rollover.
Investigators are working to interview multiple witnesses at the scene.
