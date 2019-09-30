APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that part of State Route 88, the Apache Trail, will be shut down during the day on Monday, Sept. 30.
Parts of the highway that travels through Tonto National Forest is damaged due to recent rain activity, ADOT reported.
[RAW VIDEO: Road completely gone due to monsoon elements]
Nine miles of SR 88, between Apache Junction and Tortilla Flat, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
ADOT said they will be evaluating the damage caused by the storm during the closures.
Also, the part of SR 88 between Tortilla Flat and SR 188, near Roosevelt Lake is still closed off. ADOT says the Apache Trail in that area is mainly an unpaved dirt roadway near the burn scar of the Woodbury Fire.
