PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - If you are planning to drive on State Route 51 over the weekend, you are going to have to find an alternate route and should expect some delays.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound SR-51 will be closed between the Loop 101 and Interstate 10 from 11 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday. ADOT suggests using southbound Interstate 17 or Loop 101 southbound, as well as Seventh Street northbound or South Tatum Boulevard to 44th Street to get around Friday through Saturday.
Northbound SR-51 will be closed 11 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to ADOT. They suggest going north on the I-17 or north on the Loop 101, as well as Seventh Street northbound or North 44th Street to Tatum Boulevard.
Why the closures? Crews will be doing pavement sealing work to make the roadway smoother.
If everything goes well and the seal dries successfully, crews will reopen the roads sooner than scheduled.