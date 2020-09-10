PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- State Route 51 has reopened at Bethany Home Road after an earlier crash left a woman and child injured.
The single-car accident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. The crash shut down the northbound lanes at Bethany Home, as well as the HOV and left SB lanes. The accident snarled traffic and led to a backup that extended for miles. ADOT had warned drivers to expect "extreme delays." All lanes have since reopened.
According to DPS, the driver of a tan SUV was speeding on the southbound side of the freeway when she lost control and rolled into the northbound lanes. The woman was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. A child was also injured but those injuries appear to be less severe, DPS says.
UPDATE: All lanes now open on SR 51 SB before Bethany Home. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/2rBaIl4Wir— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 11, 2020