PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- State Route 51 northbound has reopened at Bethany Home Road, hours after a crash left a woman and child injured.
The single-car accident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. The crash shut down the northbound lanes at Bethany Home, as well as the HOV and left SB lanes. The accident snarled traffic and led to a backup that extended for miles. ADOT had warned drivers to expect "extreme delays."
But right around 5 p.m., the northbound lanes reopened. The HOV and left southbound lanes remain closed. ADOT said drivers should continue to expect delays in the area.
According to DPS, the driver of a tan SUV was speeding on the southbound side of the freeway when she lost control and rolled into the northbound lanes. The woman was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. A child was also injured but those injuries appear to be less severe, DPS says.
UPDATE: SR 51 NB has reopened at Bethany Home. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/H5NaX0SXwJ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 10, 2020
REMINDER: SR 51 NB is CLOSED at Bethany Home due to a crash. The backup stretches nearly to the Mini-Stack. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/dPaHAhWCEh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 10, 2020
UPDATE: Northbound SR 51 is now CLOSED at Bethany Home due to a crash. All traffic must exit at Bethany Home. HOV and left lane of SR 51 SB also closed. Expect delays and consider alternate routes. #phxtraffic https://t.co/zaS2wEwdxd— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 10, 2020