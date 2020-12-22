Crash closes lanes on SR 347 near Riggs Road
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed the southbound lanes of SR 347 near Maricopa Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on southbound SR 347 at Riggs Road. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the crash showing a white passenger car that had crashed into a box truck. The southbound lanes were shut down but reopened at 1:30 p.m.

It is not clear what led to the crash. No other details have been released.

