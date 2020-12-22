MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed the southbound lanes of SR 347 near Maricopa Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on southbound SR 347 at Riggs Road. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the crash showing a white passenger car that had crashed into a box truck. The southbound lanes were shut down but reopened at 1:30 p.m.
It is not clear what led to the crash. No other details have been released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
**CRASH, please share* SR 347 SB near Riggs: Lanes closed for crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/GeUkCmyNMm— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 22, 2020