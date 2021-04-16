PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are shut down in north Phoenix due to a police situation.
According to Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes are closed at Deer Valley Road while police investigate the unknown scene.
Aerial video showed a wreck, investigators on the freeway looking for evidence, and a traffic backup north from Deer Valley Road.
The closure stretches 4 miles to Greenway Road, and is expected to be in place for a few hours.
Check latest traffic conditions here.
Arizona’s Family is working to confirm details with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Check back for updates.