PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multi-vehicle, rollover crash shut down the southbound lanes of the I-17 at Greenway Road Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and the Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least one car has rolled over and there are multiple injuries. Video from Arizona's Family chopper showed multiple vehicles with significant damage.
Traffic was routed off at Greenway Road and drivers were able to re-enter at Thunderbird Road.
Details surrounding the crash and injuries are unknown at this time.