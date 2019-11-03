dark generic police lights
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near Rock Springs due to a deadly crash investigation.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say an unresponsive person was found on the shoulder of the freeway at milepost 241, near Rock Springs Road, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. That person has since been pronounced dead. 

Investigators believe a car was involved in the collision with the pedestrian.

They had closed the freeway in order to work the scene for any evidence. All lanes of I-17 southbound near Rock Springs have since reopened, according to ADOT.

 

