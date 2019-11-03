PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near Rock Springs due to a deadly crash investigation.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say an unresponsive person was found on the shoulder of the freeway at milepost 241, near Rock Springs Road, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. That person has since been pronounced dead.
Investigators believe a car was involved in the collision with the pedestrian.
They had closed the freeway in order to work the scene for any evidence. All lanes of I-17 southbound near Rock Springs have since reopened, according to ADOT.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-17 southbound near Rock Springs. The backup is still about ten miles long. Continue to expect heavy delays as traffic clears up. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/78STZbD63M— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 4, 2019