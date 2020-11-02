CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving a cement truck closed westbound South Mountain Loop 202 in Chandler Monday afternoon.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a passenger car and a cement truck crashed in Ahwatukee, causing injuries. The driver of a cement truck had the left front tire of the vehicle blow out, causing the driver to swerve to the left, colliding with a concrete median. The truck kept going and was hit by a Ford Mustang that ended up underneath a rear axle of the cement truck.
The driver of the cement truck has life threatening injuries. The driver of the Mustang has serious injuries, DPS said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said westbound Loop 202 in Chandler was closed at I-10 because of the crash. The road has since reopened.
CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE
**UPDATE**The L-202 WB (South Mountain) has REOPENED at I-10. #aztraffic #I10 https://t.co/NjVK1duw7i— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 2, 2020
*CLOSURE ALERT, PLEASE SHARE* L-202 WB is being closed at I-10 because of a crash. L-202 WB traffic will be diverted to I-10. I-10 traffic cannot enter L-202 WB. We will post additional information as soon as we get it. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/kzUjyzHci7— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 2, 2020