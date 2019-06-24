GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A crash on the U.S. 60 at Bethany Home not only sent several people to the hospital, but it also forced police to close the intersection for hours.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. The westbound side was closed immediately.
Police closed the eastbound side about three hours later, just before 8 p.m., to allow detectives to complete the on-scene portion of their investigation.
By 10:30 p.m., all lanes were back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to police, a truck making a left turn at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road was hit by a passenger car that was heading northwest.
There was an adult driver in the truck along with a child between 5 and 6 years old, according to the Glendale Police Department.
In the car, there were two adults and four children ranging in age from 2 weeks to 8 years old.
The Glendale Police Department said all of the adults and "multiple kids" were taken to the hospital. All of the patients reportedly are in stable condition.
At this point, investigators are trying to piece together the moments leading up to the crash and determine if the children were properly restrained and if the adults were wearing seat belts.
Traffic accident at 5700 NW Grand Av. Northwest bound lanes are closed. Southeast bound lanes are still open. Use alternate route #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/nyW38DuBlv— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 25, 2019
It was at 57th drive and Grand. About 3/4 of a mile from Bethany Home and Grand.
