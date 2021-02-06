ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Several people were taken to the hospital and traffic backed up on northbound Interstate-17 north of Phoenix after a multi-car crash Saturday.
Details were not immediately available. DPS said its early information was that the incident was a “multi-vehicle, multi-injury collision,” and that “several people will be transported.”
ADOT tweeted that the crash was blocking all lanes, but video from its traffic camera in the area showed one lane getting past the wreck.
By about 12:40 p.m., the scene had been cleared and traffic appeared to be moving again.
Arizona’s Family has reached out to DPS for more information. We will update this story as we learn more.
UPDATE: Traffic is starting to back up on I-17 NB in Anthem due to a crash. #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/RcuRprbNop— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 6, 2021
CORRECTION: A crash is blocking all lanes on I-17 NB at Anthem Way. #phxtraffic #aztraffic https://t.co/ihRpxRjoTG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 6, 2021