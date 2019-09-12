GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several bicyclists were struck by a car in Goodyear Thursday morning, according to police.
The crash happened next to the Amazon warehouse near Cotton Lane and State Route 85.
[WATCH: 4 cyclists hit by car in Goodyear, fire officials say]
Police say a car was heading eastbound when it attempted to turn into the warehouse and struck several westbound cyclists.
Fire officials say four cyclists were hit. Three of them were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the sun glare may have played a factor with the driver not seeing the cyclists.
Commerce Drive is closed in both directions while police investigate.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.