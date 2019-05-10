PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash caused delays for commuters early Friday morning along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
The single-vehicle rollover happened on westbound I-10 near Seventh Street around 4:30 a.m.
The Phoenix Fire Department said three people were injured in the crash.
They said a 31-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both taken to a hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 30s was also taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
Traffic was backed up past the mini-stack heading westbound because of the crash. However, all lanes are now open as the crash was moved off left.
No further details were released.
I-10 westbound at 7th St: A crash is blocking the left lanes. Only the right 1 or 2 lanes are getting by. Expect delays. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/X4ZLZ08Nfe— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 10, 2019
I-10 westbound at 7th St: Only the HOV lane is blocked now. Backup: Mini-Stack interchange. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/CV3SBubSTC— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 10, 2019
Expect delays on I-10 in central Phoenix because of a westbound crash at 7th St that's blocking the HOV lane. Rubbernecking is causing an eastbound delay to 51st Ave. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/eSPMvUD9sF— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 10, 2019
