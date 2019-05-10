Rollover on I-10 at 7th Street

The single-vehicle rollover happened on westbound I-10 near Seventh Street around 4:30 a.m.

 (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash caused delays for commuters early Friday morning along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department said three people were injured in the crash.

They said a 31-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both taken to a hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 30s was also taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Traffic was backed up past the mini-stack heading westbound because of the crash. However, all lanes are now open as the crash was moved off left.

No further details were released.

