MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a tanker truck sent three people to the hospital Thursday morning.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa.
[PHOTOS: Serious crash in Mesa sends 3 people to hospital]
According to Steven Ward with Mesa Fire and Medical, a car and a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a large tanker truck.
Ward said three people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Southbound Country Club Drive is restricted to one lane near Southern Avenue while police clear up the crash.
"According to Steven Ward with Mesa Fire and Medical, a car and a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a large tanker truck."........That is funny because the picture clearly shows that the pick up hit the tanker & the white car hit the pickup........Is it THAT hard to just tell the truth?
