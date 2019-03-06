PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two kids and their father were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road during the morning rush hour commute.
[LATEST: Traffic conditions]
The Lyon's Roofing Newschopper was over the crash which appeared to involve a utility truck and passenger car.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the passenger car was attempting to make a left turn onto 35th Avenue from Broadway Road when the westbound utility truck collided with it at the intersection.
Police said a father in his 40s and his two children, a boy and girl, were being treated at the crash scene.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said the man had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
McDade said the two children were also taken to a local hospital injuries.
The intersection is closed while police investigate the crash.
Police said impairment is not a factor in the collision.
No other information was made available.
